OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

