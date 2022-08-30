OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $396,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 19,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47.
