OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $422,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.7 %

MELI stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $859.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $814.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $912.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.03 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.