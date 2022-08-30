OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 186,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 383.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

