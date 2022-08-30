OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.