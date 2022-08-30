OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

MGC stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.35. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,203. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13.

