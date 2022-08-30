OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.59. 31,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,772. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

