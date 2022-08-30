OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.50. 11,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,669. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.43 and its 200-day moving average is $267.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

