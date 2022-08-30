OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 880 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 2.5 %

KLAC traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.