OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.