OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,187,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.87. 77,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,343. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

