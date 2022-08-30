OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 186,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 383.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 89.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 1.2 %

G stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,836. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.