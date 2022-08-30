OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 354,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,738 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 401,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 575,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 767,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,692,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

