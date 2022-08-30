ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

