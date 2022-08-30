Ontology Hits One Day Volume of $17.22 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ontology has a total market cap of $215.99 million and $17.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00097630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00270919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027596 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

