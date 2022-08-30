Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 1,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Opera Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

