Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 88.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

