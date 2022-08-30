Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 188,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,914. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

