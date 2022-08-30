Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

