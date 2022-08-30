Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.48

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 14832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

