Oxen Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $334,035.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.75 or 0.07741141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00164265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00269508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00752543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00580005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,705,165 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

