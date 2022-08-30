Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $558.94. 20,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.59.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,966 shares of company stock valued at $417,739,166. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

