Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,519.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $47,965.51 and approximately $48,519.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.