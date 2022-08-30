Pangolin (PNG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $245,522.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $245,522.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,822,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.