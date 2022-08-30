Parabellum Resources Limited (ASX:PBL) Insider Buys A$12,180.50 in Stock

Parabellum Resources Limited (ASX:PBL – Get Rating) insider Mark Hohnen purchased 48,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,180.50 ($8,517.83).

Mark Hohnen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mark Hohnen purchased 117,779 shares of Parabellum Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,855.86 ($20,178.92).

Parabellum Resources Company Profile

Parabellum Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its projects comprise the Lunns Dam, the Redlands-Whitbarrow, and the Recovery projects located in the Tottenham-Girilambone district of central-west New South Wales; and the Obley project located in the Yeoval district of central New South Wales.

