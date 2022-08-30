Parachute (PAR) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Parachute has a total market cap of $445,634.56 and $63,647.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.