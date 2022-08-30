Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLAOU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,297. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.
Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.
Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile
Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.
See Also
