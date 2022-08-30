Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.67 million and $7.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00051729 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
