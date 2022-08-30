Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.67 million and $7.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00051729 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

