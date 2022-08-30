Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $741,270.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paylocity Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. 239,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,235. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Paylocity
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
Featured Articles
