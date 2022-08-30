Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $741,270.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. 239,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,235. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

