Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Trading Down 1.1 %

Paysafe Company Profile

PSFE stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

