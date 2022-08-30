PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 13,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,823. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

