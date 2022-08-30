Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. 365,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

