Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 492 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 587,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

