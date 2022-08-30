Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 7,125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

ECL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. 31,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

