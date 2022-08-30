Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 2.4 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.51. 178,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

