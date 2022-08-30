Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 345,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,542,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 256,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

