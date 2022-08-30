Peak Asset Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. 75,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,645. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

