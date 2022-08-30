Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 248,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 367,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,307,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

