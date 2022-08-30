Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $243,159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 589.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,460,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 367,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.