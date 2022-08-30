Peak Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,477. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average of $233.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

