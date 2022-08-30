Peak Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

