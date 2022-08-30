Peak Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.29. 79,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.