Peak Asset Management LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

