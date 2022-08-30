Peak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Booking comprises 1.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded down $19.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,879.18. 14,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,728. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,093.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

