Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

