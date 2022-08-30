Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 115,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Target by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

