Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 221,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

