Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 963,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,563,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 21,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,321. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

