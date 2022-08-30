Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Piper Sandler began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.3 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $118.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.