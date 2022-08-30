PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Tuesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

